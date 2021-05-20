newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Washington hit by second wave of unemployment fraud — but state says criminals aren't getting paid much

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne year after Washington state disclosed hundreds of millions of dollars in unemployment fraud, criminals appear to be making a second run at the state's jobless system. But so far, the thieves aren't getting away with much money, the Employment Security Department said. ESD officials acknowledged this week that spikes...

www.union-bulletin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Labor Department#Fraud Detection#Federal Officials#Criminals#Federal Law#Esd#The U S Labor Department#Nigerian#Washingtonians#Gmail#U S Justice Department#Unemployment Fraud#Unemployment Claims#Fraud Activity#Consumer Fraud Complaints#State Benefits#Fraudulent Claims#Fraudulent Activity#Jobless Benefits#Weekly Jobless Claims
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fraud Crimes
Country
Nigeria
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
Related
Washington StatePosted by
Nature in the News

Washington becomes first state to make plastic service ware optional and only available upon request

(Jack Taylor/Getty Images) (SEATTLE) In a slew of legislation passed on Monday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill into law that makes the state the first in the country to no longer immediately include plastic service ware — instead, utensils, straws, beverage cup lids and condiment packages will now be available only upon request statewide.
Washington StateKUOW

Pandemic blog: Updates for Washington state

This post includes updates about Covid-19 in the Seattle area and Washington state. CovidWa.com: Not an official vaccine finder from the state, but the product of a former Microsoft developer who created a website to more easily find open vaccination appointments. As of Thursday, May 13, the Washington State Department...
Washington Stateseattlemet.com

Environmental Justice Arrives in Washington State Law

When she was a girl, Rosalinda Guillen could reach into the Swinomish Channel and bring up a net full of smelt. These days, the fish trickle by in small schools. Guillen, nearing 70, watches increasingly dry summers in the Skagit Valley. When rain comes, it's often a deluge: Farmworkers slip on their way to pick berries, rushing before they're ruined in the downpour.
Washington StateHerald-Times

Braun: Washington shouldn't reform local police depts.

Over the past year I have spent many hours listening to law enforcement officers and police groups, and as discussions of policing reform continue to dominate the news and threaten to upend the policing profession and the protections afforded to those who wear the badge, two things are very clear to me: No one does a more difficult job than our nation’s law enforcement, and the federal government is not where these discussions should be taking place.
Washington StateSeattle Times

Washington protects the little guy from bullying by lawsuit

Washington is about to become a safer place for the public to participate in government. Deep-pocketed bullies won’t be allowed to use the courts to intimidate people into silence anymore. In the past, the bullying has come by way of a SLAPP lawsuit. That stands for “Strategic Litigation Against Public...
Washington Stateyaktrinews.com

Washington Sen. Patty Murray announces her re-election campaign

SEATTLE, Wash. — Democratic Senator Patty Murray is once again running for re-election, kicking off her 2022 campaign with an announcement on Monday morning. She faces competition from two Washington state Democrats, two independents and Pasco Republican Tiffany Smiley. Sen. Patty Murray was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1992...
Washington StateKOMO News

Wash. state unemployment fraud suspect arrested at JFK Airport

SEATTLE – A Nigerian citizen was arrested at New York's JFK Airport and charged with wire fraud in a scheme to steal over $350,000 in Washington state unemployment benefits, federal officials said. Abidemi Rufai, aka Sandy Tang, 42, of Lekki, Nigeria, was arrested Friday night and made an initial court...
Washington StateIPWatchdog.com

This Week in Washington IP: Scrutinizing AbbVie’s Humira Patents, Budget Requests for NASA and DOD Technology, and the Future of Automotive Technologies

This week in Washington IP news, the Senate remains largely quiet on IP-related matters, although Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) will make a keynote address at one of two Brookings Institution events this week focused on artificial intelligence. In the House of Representatives, Tuesday morning will feature what is likely to be a contentious hearing with AbbVie CEO Richard Gonzalez testifying before the House Oversight Committee on that company’s efforts to maintain exclusivity over its blockbuster drug, Humira. Other House committee hearings will explore the potential benefits and problems with automotive technologies, as well as Biden Administration discretionary budget requests for NASA and the Department of Defense. Elsewhere, the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation explores the prospects for federal research, design and development expenditures in the fiscal year 2022 budget, while the Hudson Institute explores threats to U.S. dominance in both the semiconductor and advanced battery industries.
Washington StateChronicle

It's Time to Make Sure Your Phone Will Get Washington's New ShakeAlert Early Earthquake Warnings

OLYMPIA — Washington residents with a cellphone in their pockets could have a short, but possibly critical warning before they feel the next big earthquake. Earlier this month, Washington joined California and Oregon in using the U.S. Geological Survey's ShakeAlert system for earthquake early warning. The program, which has been in the works since 2006, picks up shaking from sensors built across the state and sends alerts to residents nearby seconds before the ground starts moving. Depending on where they're located in proximity to the epicenter, cellphones will receive a warning seconds or tens of seconds before the ground shakes.