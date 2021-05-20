newsbreak-logo
California State

Undocumented seniors would be eligible for California health care in Gavin Newsom’s budget

Cover picture for the articleAdvocate for medical coverage for undocumented adults ages 50 and over. Benefits to providing documented adults with medical coverage. Medical insurance allows for ongoing and needed medical treatment: Given their higher uninsured rates, many undocumented immigrants delay or go without needed care. Research shows that having insurance makes a difference in whether and when people access needed care.8 Those who are uninsured often delay or go without needed care, which can lead to worse health outcomes over the long-term that may ultimately be more complex and expensive to treat.

California Statekcrw.com

$600 checks coming to many residents under Newsom’s ‘California Comeback Plan,’ thanks to budget surplus

Today Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled his California Comeback Plan, which means two-thirds of Californians would receive $600 stimulus checks, and some families with children would get $1100 checks. Newsom also wants to help people cover child care costs and the rent they’ve fallen behind on. Plus, he’s proposed $2 billion to help cover Californian’s utility bills, and half of those funds would specifically go to water bills.
ImmigrationPOLITICO

Newsom proposes expanding Medi-Cal to undocumented seniors over 60

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday proposed providing Medicaid benefits to all low-income adults over 60, a change his administration estimates would extend coverage to 89,000 undocumented seniors and cost about $1 billion per year. His revised budget proposal includes $859 million in general fund money in 2021-22 to expand the...
California StateJanesville Gazette

Newsom promises sweeping change in California’s $267-billion budget

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California would embark on the most ambitious era of government spending since its boom times of the mid-20th century under the budget proposed Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, an effort aimed at tackling some of the state’s most vexing problems with a bonanza of tax dollars surpassing even the most optimistic predictions.
California Stategoldrushcam.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Presents $100 Billion California Comeback Plan – Invests An Additional $1.5 Billion For A Total Of $4 Billion In Direct Grants To California’s Small Businesses – On Top Of A $6.2 Billion Tax Cut

A comprehensive plan to attack California’s most persistent challenges. Provides immediate relief to two-thirds of Californians with Golden State Stimulus checks; unprecedented support for small business. Proposes major new initiatives and investments to confront: Homelessness and housing affordability; disparities in education; aging infrastructure; and wildfires and climate change. The California...
California StateWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

California Gov. Gavin Newsom lays out plan for additional stimulus checks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a second round of $600 state stimulus checks on Monday to hasten California's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, hoping to expand the payments from low-income residents to also include middle-class families, saying that doing so would benefit 2 out of 3 state residents.
California StateYubaNet

California Community Colleges Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley Issues Statement on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Budget Proposal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Community Colleges Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley issued the following statement on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s revised budget proposal for 2021-22: “The Governor’s revised budget plan leverages an historic level of revenue to create lasting opportunities for community college students and will power the economic recovery that makes our state stronger and more equitable. Gov. Newsom’s plan recognizes the vital role of community colleges and invests in students through direct grants, enhancements to support services, workforce training, diversity equity and inclusion programs, college affordability and improved financial footing for our colleges. As California roars back from the pandemic, community colleges will help lead the way.”
California StateMerced Sun-Star

Gavin Newsom offers billions to fight climate change, drought, wildfires in California

Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to throw $11.8 billion of California’s money at climate change and the hazards it poses to the state. The governor’s gargantuan revised budget proposal, released Friday, includes expenditures to fight and prevent wildfires, combat sea-level rise, put more Californians behind the wheel of an electric vehicle and speed up the transition to a carbon-free electricity grid.
California StatePosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Gavin Newsom Adds $30M to California’s Film Incentives Program

As states continue to open up and the film industry kicks back into high gear, Gavin Newsom is attempting to lure more productions to California. The governor has added $30 million to the state’s film and television tax credits program, thanks to California’s $75 billion budget surplus. Newsom, who is facing a recall, announced the move as part of his $100 billion “California Roars Back” plan, which he laid out during a press conference Friday afternoon from Sacramento.
California Statestateofreform.com

5 Things California: May Revise, Access to care, Federal health agenda

While this newsletter focuses on California health care and health policy, we’re now covering health care in 15 states. We track federal policy, too. So, if you’re interested in seeing our reporting from multiple states, or want to just track all of our reporting on California health care each morning, you can sign up for State of Reform Daily. It’ll give you a comprehensive rundown of all of our reporting across California each day, as well as the rest of the states we’re tracking.
Public Healthsandiegouniontribune.com

What’s missing in Newsom’s budget that has public health officials worried

Healthcare advocates in California are pushing back against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget plan released last week, saying it follows a dangerous pattern of underfunding local public health agencies despite glaring funding inadequacies exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Health leaders asked that $200 million in ongoing funding be included in the...