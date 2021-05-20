Undocumented seniors would be eligible for California health care in Gavin Newsom’s budget
Advocate for medical coverage for undocumented adults ages 50 and over. Benefits to providing documented adults with medical coverage. Medical insurance allows for ongoing and needed medical treatment: Given their higher uninsured rates, many undocumented immigrants delay or go without needed care. Research shows that having insurance makes a difference in whether and when people access needed care.8 Those who are uninsured often delay or go without needed care, which can lead to worse health outcomes over the long-term that may ultimately be more complex and expensive to treat.alianzanews.com