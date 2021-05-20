newsbreak-logo
Home & Garden

Mum-of-two reveals how a LIME is the secret to a sparkling sink - and the nightly kitchen reset routine every one needs to follow

By Sophie Haslett
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

An organised mum-of-two has revealed how an old used lime and a pinch of salt is the secret to a sparkling clean sink.

Chantel Mila, from Melbourne, said you should never throw out either a lemon or a lime once you've squeezed all the juice from it for your food, as it can work extremely well as a household cleaner.

'The next time you finish a lemon or a lime, before throwing it out pour salt on it,' Chantel posted on TikTok.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mUMhk_0a6I62tk00
An organised mum-of-two has revealed how an old used lime and a pinch of salt is the secret to a sparkling clean sink (Chantel Mila's sink pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3afQPW_0a6I62tk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dl48N_0a6I62tk00

'Then, you can use it to wipe down your sink.'

The reason why the trick works is because salt removes any water marks and shines, while lemon or lime deodorises and leaves the sink smelling fresh.

Chantel demonstrated how well the hack works on the stubborn stains on her own sink.

Thousands who saw the video were impressed with it and said they would definitely be trying it at home.

'This is so good, I'm definitely trying it,' one commenter posted.

'I put the lemon in some water in the microwave for 20 seconds and wipe it clean, it will all come off,' another added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ki4yE_0a6I62tk00
Previously, Chantel (pictured) has shared the nightly kitchen reset she follows in order to leave it looking good for the morning ahead
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uZub5_0a6I62tk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZaoKr_0a6I62tk00

What is Chantel's 10-minute nightly reset?

1. Load the dishwasher full with any strewn dishes.

2. Scrub the sink with a microfibre cloth and soap.

3. Use a KOH cleaning cloth and some shaving foam to gently clean the stovetop, benches and kitchen appliances.

4. Vacuum to get rid of any buildup from the day.

5. Set an automatic diffuser to make the room smell amazing by morning.

Previously, Chantel shared the nightly kitchen reset she follows in order to leave it looking good for the morning ahead.

'This 10-minute cleaning routine will keep your kitchen shining and it's such a good feeling waking up in the morning,' Chantel posted on TikTok.

Chantel said the first thing she does in the nightly reset is load the dishwasher with any dishes and cups that are strewn around the house.

Following this, she scrubs the sink with a microfibre cloth and soap.

She will then use a KOH cleaning cloth and some shaving foam to gently clean her stovetop, benches and kitchen appliances.

'After this, I pop my Dyson vacuum around the kitchen quickly to get on top of any buildup,' Chantel said.

'Finally, I set an automatic diffuser so that the room smells amazing in the morning.'

Chantel said you can buy the exact diffuser she has at either Big W or Coles, and it is called the Air Wick Essential Mist in Peony and Jasmine scent.

