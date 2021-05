The New York Mets understandably aren't taking any risks with ace and two-time National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom this time around. On Monday, the Mets confirmed deGrom is officially going on the injured list tomorrow retroactive to today because of what's being described as right side tightness. The 32-year-old was scratched from a start last week with inflammation in his right lat but returned for Sunday's outing versus the Arizona Diamondbacks. However, he exited that game after only five innings and was visibly dealing with discomfort as he left the mound.