Those who wouldn’t much mind if history were to repeat itself may wish to prevent others from learning about the past. That is surely one possible explanation for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s objection to the formation of an independent, bipartisan commission to probe the insurrectionist attack on our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6. On Wednesday morning, with the House of Representatives preparing to vote on establishment of the panel and with most observers believing that the commission stood a chance of ultimately winning approval in the Senate, McConnell threw a bucket of icy cold water on the plan when he came out strongly against it.