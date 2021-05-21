Rett Syndrome Research Trust Establishes Translational Medicine Advisory Board

PRESS RELEASE EMBARGOED UNTIL MAY 19, 2021 @ 5:00PM ET. Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J., May 19, 2021 – Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, a leader in cutting-edge clinical trials and health outcomes analyses and a designated Comprehensive Cancer Center by the National Cancer Institute, together with RWJBarnabas Health, today announced that data from its cancer clinical research program will be presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, to be held virtually from June 4-8. A total of 16 presentations including 13 abstracts, two educational sessions and one clinical science symposium have been accepted, highlighting data in numerous types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphoma, melanoma and breast, lung and kidney cancer.