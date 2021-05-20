newsbreak-logo
VCCCD Trustee Perez Elected to Statewide Community College Board

Cover picture for the articleBernardo M. Perez Elected to Statewide Community College Board. Perez brings more than 10 years of VCCCD board experience to the position. Camarillo, Calif. (May 20, 2021)⁠—Ventura County Community College District (VCCCD) Trustee Bernardo M. Perez has been elected to the 2021 California Community College Trustee (CCCT) Board. The 22-member board (including a student trustee) plays a vital role within the Community College League of California, providing leadership and guidance to secure a strong voice for locally elected governing board members.

