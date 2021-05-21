Pyxant Labs Acquires Covance by Labcorp's Salt Lake City Bioanalytical Site

KUTV — The new book "Secret Salt Lake City" opens a window into the weird, bizarre, and obscure secrets of Salt Lake, that are often hiding in plain sight. Did you know that the Mormons created their own alphabet and that it’s hidden in your computer? What do the strange symbols on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint Temple mean? How did Sherlock Holmes solve a fictional mystery in London that originated in Utah? Why is there a chunk of the Matterhorn enshrined at a Utah ski resort? How did SL police capture the infamous serial killer Ted Bundy? And what is the origin of Iosepa, a Hawaiian ghost town in the desert?