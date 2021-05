COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – It was 25 years ago Monday that Coldwater native Scott Brayton lost his life in a crash during practice at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. After winning his second straight pole for the 1996 Indianapolis 500, the 37-year-old Brayton was making a practice run in a backup car on May 17, 1996 when a right rear tire deflated, causing the car to go into a spin.