Vonya Global celebrates 14 years of superior Internal Audit support by growing its Quality Assurance Review (QAR) Practice

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Vonya Global celebrated its 14th anniversary last week—a milestone for the Chicago-based consulting firm. The firm, which specializes in Internal Audit, Sarbanes-Oxley, and Technology Consulting, has grown steadily since its launch in 2007, making a name for itself despite competition from large public accounting firms. Most recently, the firm has focused on growing its Internal Audit External Quality Assessment Practice and expanding its QAR Taskforce.

BusinessWorld Bank Blogs

Senior Director of Global Infrastructure at the International Finance Corporation (IFC)

Morgan Landy is Senior Director of Global Infrastructure at the International Finance Corporation (IFC). IFC — a member of the World Bank Group — is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. As a member of IFC’s management team, Mr. Landy leads investment operations and advisory services in energy, transportation, telecommunication, media and technology, mining, and municipal and environmental infrastructure. He oversees a $14.6 billion debt and equity portfolio.
Softwarezycrypto.com

OpenOcean Launches Multi-Language Support For Its Growing Community

OpenOcean, a crypto aggregator protocol for DeFi and CeFi announced it had added support for some of the largest languages by the number of speakers on its Protocol. OpenOcean’s language support now includes Chinese, Spanish, Japanese, and Russian in addition to English. Users will also enjoy website localization and native support staff for their respective languages on the Discord channel.
Businessbizjournals

5 keys to establishing an effective board of directors

The path to becoming a successful company requires strong corporate governance, and an effective board of directors is essential. A company’s board represents all the company’s stakeholders in governance decisions, including adopting company policies, hiring and compensating executives, providing financial oversight and assisting management with establishing and reaching strategic goals. Here are five considerations for creating a board to manage those responsibilities.
Softwarewhattheythink.com

Four Pees Joins Ghent Workgroup

Ghent, Belgium – The Ghent Workgroup (GWG) is pleased to announce its continued global expansion as it welcomes Four Pees as its newest member. With 15 years of experience in the graphic arts and printing industry, Four Pees helps automate prepress and printing processes. This experience as specialized software distributor and automation integrator gives Four Pees expert knowledge in a variety of market segments and puts it in an ideal position to contribute to the standardization efforts of Ghent Workgroup.
BusinessSFGate

Interfacing and Deloitte Strategic Cooperation: Compliance and Risk Advisory in the German market

FRANKFURT, Germany (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every quality and regulatory compliance aspect of business, companies recognize that they need to accelerate the adoption of digital solutions to ensure they remain on the competitive vanguard. The cooperation brings together Interfacing’s market leading regulatory compliance technology and Deloitte’s global transformational power and strategic vision for compliance and risk management.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

HTNG & HSMAI form a new workgroup to combat the current divide between marketing and technology departments in the hospitality technology industry

The current breakdown of communication between Information Technology (IT) and commercial business is causing reduced performance visibility and an inability to execute commercial strategies, preventing many companies from expanding their presence across digital channels. HTNG is looking for volunteers to participate in the Optimizing Relationships Between Marketing and IT Workgroup...
Businessdallassun.com

Magna Terra Provides Corporate Development Updates and Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Magna Terra') (TSXV:MTT) is pleased to provide the following updates regarding its portfolio of exploration project assets. Beyond the Company's focus on its core exploration assets in Atlantic Canada, Magna Terra continues to add shareholder value through various partnerships and option agreements on its assets in Argentina and Quebec.
Softwarealbuquerqueexpress.com

iText Software Receives ISO/IEC 27001:2017 Certification for its Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) Covering Its Products and Treatment of Customer's Confidential Information Within Support

IText is the only PDF SDK technology provider to have achieved this certification. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / iText, a global leader in innovative PDF technology, announced today that it has achieved the ISO 27001:2017 certification of its Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) covering its products and treatment of customers' confidential information within support. iText considers this standard as a critical requirement and necessary investment to be able to support the rigorous data requirements and cybersecurity conformance of its growing base of Enterprise customers.
Businessaithority.com

MERGE Names Rob Powers Executive Vice President of Financial Services Practice

Powers adds broader financial services category expertise and performance marketing leadership. MERGE, a premium storytelling technology company, announced that experienced veteran, Rob Powers, is joining the agency as Executive Vice President of the Financial Services practice area. Powers will be responsible for leading the agency’s Financial Services accounts and bringing clients commercial solutions that drive traffic and transactions by merging storytelling and technology.
BusinessThe Poultry Site

Cobb celebrates John Vincent, executive key to the development and success of its quality products

Cobb is celebrating the career of one of its most influential team members, John Vincent, who is retiring as director of business development for Cobb Europe. Vincent has had an impactful 38-year career with Cobb. His contributions in research and development, technical services, and quality assurance were instrumental to Cobb as the organization remained the industry leader for its quality products, expertise, and innovation.
Small Businessfranchising.com

Ledgers USA Offers Full Suite of Small Business Services to Aid Owners in Post-Pandemic Bounce Back

Nationwide Franchise Committed to Helping Small Business America Navigate Financial Challenges in Today’s Marketplace. While no one knows how severe the economic impact of COVID-19 will be or how long the recovery process will take, there are proactive steps and resources available to help navigate today’s complex financial challenges to set small business owners up for long-term success.
Aerospace & Defensegisuser.com

Establishing Australia as a Global Leader in Delivering Quality Assured Satellite Earth Observation Data

Earth Observation Australia Inc, FrontierSI and Symbios Communications are undertaking consultation to bring together the satellite Earth observation quality assurance requirements of the Australian space sector. The consultation seeks feedback on a report detailing these requirements, titled “Establishing Australia as a Global Leader in Delivering Quality Assured Satellite Earth Observation...
Businessmartechseries.com

Annex Cloud Announces Partnership with Pyxis to Deliver Customer Retention-focused Loyalty Management Solutions to LATAM

Organizations in LATAM Looking to Scale Through the Delivery of Hyper-personalized Customer Experiences Can Now Leverage the Joint Annex Cloud and Pyxis Loyalty Experience Management Solution to Stay Competitive in an Accelerated Market. Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced personalized and experiential customer retention software and...
Businesswashingtonexec.com

Chief Officer Award Finalist Heidi Parks: ‘My Mission As Chief People Officer Is To Reinvent The HR Function’

The finalists for WashingtonExec’s Chief Officer Awards were announced April 15, and we’ll be highlighting some of them until the event takes place virtually May 27. Next is Chief Human Resources Officer Award finalist Heidi Parks, who’s chief people officer at Intelligent Waves, LLC. Here, she talks key professional achievements, career turning points, professional risks and more.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Shanghai Yicheng Culture Acquires (EGOC) Energy 1 Corp. In U.S. To Accelerate Its Vision To Establish An International Expansion Platform

SHANGHAI, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global innovative technology service corporation, Shanghai Yicheng Culture Communication Co., Ltd. (abbreviated as Shanghai Yicheng Culture) announced the acquisition of (EGOC) Energy 1 Corp., headquartered in Nevada, USA, stock code: EGOC to which, (EGOC) Energy 1 Corp. has agreed to dispose of, while Shanghai Yicheng Culture Co., Ltd. agreed to acquire the controlling equity interest in the target company. Pursuant to the Sale and Purchase Agreement, Shanghai Yicheng Culture proposes to acquire and EGOC intends to sell all the controlling equity interest in the target company (or its holding company).
IndustryU.S. Food and Drug Administration

FDA In Brief: FDA Finalizes Guidance with Internationally Harmonized Recommendations to Further Support Safe, High-Quality Human Drug Products

The following quote is attributed to Michael Kopcha Ph.D., R.Ph., director of the FDA’s Office of Pharmaceutical Quality. “The FDA is continually working to promote drug innovation and improvement, strengthen quality assurance, safety and supply of drug products and enable more efficient use of industry and regulatory resources. Through the harmonization of requirements for drug lifecycle management, manufacturers and the FDA can meet these goals in less time through effective management of postapproval changes. To help provide a more predictable and efficient approach to management of postapproval changes, today we’re announcing a final guidance for industry with new International Council for Harmonisation (ICH) guidelines.
BusinessSFGate

The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA), announced today that Lisa Richards, VP Market Expansion and Innovation, Adecco Group US, is a 2021 Awardee

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) May 11, 2021. The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA), announced today that after interviews with multiple candidates, Lisa Richards, VP of Market Expansion & Innovation with the Adecco Group US Professional Recruitment & Solutions has been selected as a 2021 Awardee. "Lisa is known for her expertise...
BusinessSFGate

Proctorio and OMNIA Partners Partner to Offer Cost-Efficient Proctoring Solution

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Proctorio announced today that it has joined OMNIA Partners, the largest and most trusted cooperative purchasing organization after receiving a contract award from the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE). This partnership adds Proctorio’s services to a portfolio of Automated and Live proctoring solutions available through OMNIA Partners, providing access to educational institutions, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations across the United States.