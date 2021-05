LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society and the St. Baldrick's Foundation awarded nearly $3 million to researchers fighting to end childhood cancer. The awards come from a partnership formed between the two organizations in 2019 to provide support for childhood cancer research. These grants will accelerate childhood cancer research with the goals of understanding and discovering new treatment options and improving care and survival in children with cancer. Through this collaboration, the American Cancer Society and the St. Baldrick's Foundation will unlock the potential of existing clinical trial cohorts, leveraging data, biospecimens and other trial resources to hopefully speed the development and delivery of new cancer drugs for children.