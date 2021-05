Calix, Inc., today launched the seamless integration of leading email marketing platform Mailchimp with Calix Marketing Cloud. This is the first step in a journey to enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to adopt a simple model for planning and executing fully integrated omnichannel marketing campaigns. These campaigns will be targeted with insights from rich behavioral data and executed through automation to create timely and relevant touchpoints that attract new subscribers as well as increase loyalty among existing subscribers. Broadband service provider marketers can now access audience segments from Calix Marketing Cloud—which is purpose-built to help BSPs leverage subscriber data to grow revenue and build brand loyalty—directly in Mailchimp, eliminating the need for cumbersome, manual spreadsheet exports. These marketers can then execute automated and highly targeted campaigns against these audiences. Calix Marketing Cloud will also include a new dashboard that provides real-time visibility into campaign performance metrics, including open rates, click-throughs, unsubscribes, and bounce rates. As a result, marketers can easily understand the impact of each analytics-driven campaign and tie marketing campaign investments to revenue. This latest enhancement to the Revenue EDGE solution marks the first in a series of planned integrations, including a major Facebook integration scheduled for next quarter.