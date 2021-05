Duck, Duck, Goose. Well, the stock may have been goosed, but a better headline might read... Beat, Beat, Raise. Palo Alto Networks (PANW) reported the firm's fiscal third quarter performance on Thursday evening. The firm posted adjusted EPS of $1.38, comfortably beating estimates on revenue generation of $1.07 billion, also a beat. That was for folks doing the math, 18% earnings growth on 23% revenue growth.