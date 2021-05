Jason Momoa is an undeniable force in Hollywood now, but the 41-year-old began as an anonymous Hawaii-born, Iowa-raised kid who faked it until he landed his first-ever role. "My first job was Baywatch: Hawaii, and that's when they were kind of steering away from the whole [David] Hasselhoff thing, and he was leaving, and they came to Hawaii," Momoa explained on The Drew Barrymore Show. "I was working in the family surf shop, and it was on the radio. It was just this massive casting call, and ... as long as you're Hawaiian, you're an extra, and you get like $100 a day."