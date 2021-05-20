newsbreak-logo
“Hocus Pocus 2” Set For Disney+ In 2022

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney+ has officially set a 2022 premiere date on its service of the new “Hocus Pocus” movie. In addition, the streamer also confirmed that “The Proposal” filmmaker Anne Fletcher is taking over directing duties from Adam Shankman who had to bow out due to scheduling conflicts. Shankman remains on as...

www.darkhorizons.com
