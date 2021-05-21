How I spent my lockdown by Julie Shackman, author of A Secret Scottish Escape

Keith Urban is showing that he’s just like the rest of us — all he wanted to do during the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown was “sit on the couch and eat chips.”. Urban was the first-ever guest on “Britain’s Absolute Radio Country” (“formerly known as Country Hits Radio”) where he went on to say, “At the beginning of the whole lockdown I was a bit frozen honestly… I was working on my album The Speed of Now and it’s like you know when the power goes off, and you’re like how long is this going to be like this? My plan was I was just going to put my comfy pants on and sit on the couch and eat chips until the whole thing blew over, that was my plan. Suddenly I went, this is a big thing and it’s going to take a while. I had to figure out how to get on track again, just pivot and rethink everything and become adaptable to this new environment.”