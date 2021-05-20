newsbreak-logo
NFL

Eagles players 'allowed in the building' makes all the difference this year

By Ed Benkin
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 1 day ago

Last spring, the Philadelphia Eagles had to do their team bonding through the power of technology. It is a different story in 2021. Players such as defensive tackle Fletcher Cox are happy to be back at the NovaCare Complex.

