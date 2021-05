New York Attorney General Letitia James today issued an alert to New Yorkers concerning potential gasoline price gouging following the interruption of a major fuel pipeline serving the eastern half of the United States - urging consumers to report dramatic gasoline price increases to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) for investigation. The current disruption to the fuel market occurred after computer hackers illegally hacked into the computer system that is used to control the Colonial Pipeline, which transports fuel to numerous locations along the eastern half of the U.S., including the New York City area.