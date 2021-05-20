Scranton City Pride spring cleanup program resumes, once again citywide
SCRANTON — After a pandemic pause, a community cleanup/planting program will resume citywide for a week in June. Nonprofit organizations Scranton Tomorrow and NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania will join forces with the city to relaunch a Scranton Tomorrow program called City Pride from June 5 to 12, leaders of the three entities announced Thursday from Scranton Tomorrow’s headquarters at 307 Linden St.www.thetimes-tribune.com