NBA

Will Barton targeting return during Blazers-Nuggets series

NBC Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Nuggets may be receiving some mid-series reinforcements against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Denver Post reports Will Barton is targeting to return sometime during the first-round playoff series from a hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined for nearly a month. [Listen to the latest Talkin’ Blazers Podcast...

