JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A three-year push to enact a sales tax for online purchases came to fruition during the last day of the 2021 legislative session. SBs 153 and 97 from Sen. Andrew Koenig would allow the state to impose a sales tax on online purchases made through vendors with a physical presence in the state, a practice adopted by most other states. Commonly known as a Wayfair tax, it would take effect in 2023 under the bill.