Netflix's Halston Pulls No Punches About Joel Schumacher's Brilliance or His Demons

By Charles Pulliam-Moore
Gizmodo
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThough Netflix’s Halston primarily focuses on the life of its titular fashion designer, who built an empire on minimalist silhouettes and Ultrasuede, the miniseries also spotlights a number of important figures who came into Halston’s orbit while they were on their own journeys to stardom. One of particular interest: Joel Schumacher.

