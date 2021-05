Freeland Fields, 79 of Mouthcard, Ky. was born on March 15, 1942 to Sim and Ellen Hurley Fields at Nina, KY. He passed away on May 01, 2021 at Pikeville Medical Center. Visitation will be from 6:00 PM- -10:00 PM on Friday, May 07, 2021 and a funeral service will be on Saturday, May 08, 2021 at 1:00 from the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Jessie Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in the Dow Brooks Cemetery at Draffin, Ky.