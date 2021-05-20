Addison Rae Admits She's Nervous To See Her Acting Debut In 'He's All That'

It does feel as though Eden Sher kind of fell off the map after The Middle ended, but one thing that people have to remember about this is that the show wrapped up in 2018, which isn’t all that far in the past. What the means is that for three years she’s been taking part in various projects or staying away from the news for the most part and collaborating with her husband now and then. It already sounds like she would enjoy getting the chance to write for TV if that opportunity came along, and she does have a book to her name, so she has skills that are marketable aside from acting, which she could get back eventually when the moment presents itself. But for the most part, she’s been keeping fairly busy since the reputation of an actor kind of demands that they keep doing something since otherwise it feels as though it might be possible for them to fade from public memory a little too quickly. Her role as Sue Heck was meant to take off from The Middle with a spinoff series, but sadly nothing happened with it for one reason or another, and while it’s fair to say that she was as disappointed as anyone, things kept moving on and so has she. Where she’s going to land when all is said and done is difficult to predict since Eden is a decent actress and she was perfect for the part of Sue, but her style of acting kind of needs the right role in the right show or movie to work unless she’s able to show some other quality in her acting that might endear her to more than one genre. As far as comedy goes she’s great since she can play a funny and in some cases hopeless but hopeful character that never quits, but until such a role comes along it’s hard to see her doing much else.