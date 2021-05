Yan Xiaonan has much more to say about Rose Namajunas’ anti-communism remarks than her countrywoman Zhang Weili did. Prior to the strawweight title fight between Zhang Weili and Rose Namajunas at UFC 261, Namajunas made one thing crystal clear: She is not a fan of communism. In fact, she loathes it for what she claims the communist Soviets did to her Lithuanian ancestors. But as far as Yan Xiaonan is concerned, Namajunas needs to leave such rhetoric to the politicians and journalists and allow sports to be a place of unity instead of division (transcribed by Jesse Holland).