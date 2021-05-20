Charlie Sheen & Ryan Braun Are Inviting You to a ‘Major League’ Drive-In Fundraiser

“Major League” fans are invited to come down to the Calamigos Ranch in Malibu on May 22 for a special drive-in movie event benefiting California Strong!

Charlie Sheen, who starred in the blockbuster, and pro baseball player and California Strong co-founder Ryan Braun are inviting fans with a special promo. Watch!

The night of the event, Sheen will be on hand for a preshow Q&A session at 7:30 p.m. followed by the 1989 comedy at 8 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and guests can check out food trucks, snack shacks, and drink options.

Buy tickets here!

California Strong provides aid to those in California affected by natural disasters or other tragic and extraordinary events.