More COVID-19 restrictions lifted as city, state prepares for full reopening next month

By Daniel Montes
BayInsider
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO - As San Francisco, as well as the entire state, prepares for a full reopening next month after more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions, city officials on Thursday announced the reopening of several more activities. As of Thursday, local health orders have been lifted to permit outdoor...

