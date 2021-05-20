newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Top247 2023 QB Gabarri Johnson rounding in to form

By Brandon Huffman
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTacoma (Wash.) Lincoln 2023 quarterback Gabarri Johnson has a half dozen offers before he embarks on a camp tour this spring and summer. With offers from Arizona State, Florida Atlantic, Oregon, Oregon State, Utah and Washington State, Johnson is getting his sophomore film out in advance of camps. "The biggest...

247sports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona State#Florida Atlantic#Oregon State#Rounding#American Football#Quarterback#He Got Game#Go Game#End Game#Oregon Basketball#Texas Tech#Texas A M#Cougs#Fsp#Lincoln 2023#Sophomore Film#247sports#The Game#Games#Camp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Texas Tech University
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Kentucky Statekentuckysportsradio.com

Kentucky basketball boasts four top-40 transfers in Jeff Goodman’s updated rankings

Kentucky has four of the top 40 transfer prospects signed on for next season, including three of the top 20. In Jeff Goodman’s ranking of the top 101 basketball transfers entering the 2021-22 season, Davidson transfer Kellan Grady led UK signees at No. 15 overall, followed by Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler at No. 16 overall and West Virginia transfer Oscar Tshiebwe at No. 18 overall. Former Iowa sharpshooter CJ Fredrick rounded out the future Wildcats at No. 40 overall.
LSUSports.net

Tigers Defeat Aggies in 13 Innings, Clinch Berth in SEC Tournament

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – LSU erupted for six runs in the top of the 13th inning Friday night and defeated Texas A&M, 12-6, at Blue Bell Park. The Tigers clinched a berth in the SEC Tournament with the win and improved to 33-21 overall, 12-17 in the SEC. The Aggies dropped to 29-26 overall and 9-20 in conference play.
College SportsRotowire

Tyreke Johnson

Johnson is in the transfer portal, Rivals.com reports. Johnson was a former five-star recruit back in 2018, but was never able to get going during his time with Ohio State. He will look for a fresh start elsewhere and he should have some interested teams.
Many, LAPosted by
247Sports

Tackett Curtis holds steady in updated Top247

Tackett Curtis made a name for himself before he finished up his sophomore year at Many High School. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder will only get bigger in stature, as well as on the recruiting trail. Curtis made a huge leap with 247Sports, going from unranked all the way up to the...
Conway, NHconwaydailysun.com

Kennett softball rounding into form

CONWAY — Coach Chris Kroski can see progress each day the Kennett High softball team takes to the diamond. Saturday marked the first time this season that the full cast of Eagles were in the lineup for a ball game. Kennett fell 5-4 on the road to Carroll County rival Kingswood in Wolfeboro.
BaseballPosted by
NJ.com

Johnson edges past Summit - UCT first round - Baseball recap

Connor Thorn scored on the game-winning hit, a tag-up fly ball at the top of the seventh inning, as 10th-seeded Johnson slipped past seventh-seeded Summit to a 7-6 win in the first round of the Union County tournament in Summit. Joseph Greenbush had two RBI for Johnson (4-12) with a...
Huntsville, TXDaily News-Record

JMU Hopes QB Johnson Returns For Fall

His lunge past the goal line into the orange-filled end zone gave James Madison a chance. The chance to recoup an edge and an opportunity to recapture momentum after surrendering a three-touchdown advantage. Dukes fifth-year senior quarterback Cole Johnson’s dive to convert a two-point conversion brought JMU within a field...
cardsconclave.com

Cardinals Rounding into Form

When looking at just how unique the new Minor League model has started out, the internal debate quickly turned into something hard to explain. The game of baseball has always revolved around stats nearly as much as wins and losses unless you are a franchise that embraces tanking. After two weeks and not a single St. Louis affiliate even at .500, the scoreboard can officially be ignored. That’s how these weekly posts will be constructed, although no fault will be given to those that still hope your favorite team comes out ahead.
College Sports247Sports

HOOPS: USC offers Top247 2022 point guard Dasonte Bowen

USC basketball dipped into the Northeast for its new 2022 offer to three-star Worchester (MA) point guard Dasonte Bowen on Sunday. USC joins an offer list that includes Iowa, Miami, Georgetown, Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers and Virginia Tech. The 6-foot-3, 165-pound Bowen is rated the No. 154 overall prospect, the...
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

EARLY ON OKLAHOMA QB SPENCER RATTLER LOOKS LIKE A FIRST ROUND FRANCHISE NFL QB

Scouting Report: QB Spencer Rattler 6’1” 205 (Oklahoma) Spring 2021 Report Film Exposure: (2020) Oklahoma State, Iowa State, and Florida (Cotton Bowl) A polished athletic quarterback with a strong arm who looks crisp and very decisive in the pocket. I could tell in the first two minutes of watching the film of him he had the look and feel of being a franchise QB. Rattler is very focused, determined, and cold looking in his eyes. Has an edge. Looks very alert and scans the field prior to the snap. He plays with a real sense of urgency – looks and plays hyper. I choose three of his most meaningful games to evaluate him from the 2020 game film to get the best representation possible of how he is in big games. He was decent in the Oklahoma State game, but great looking in the Iowa State and Florida games. I found myself saying, “Wow or damn,” several times. Showed a lot of fire, passion, and emotion in the end zone. Rattler is a tough cookie who gets it done. He is a gunslinger in every sense of the word.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Mac Jones Takeaways: What Patriots Are Getting In First-Round QB

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft broke perfectly for the New England Patriots, with Alabama quarterback Mac Jones sliding all the way to them at No. 15 overall. Jones has been described as an excellent fit for New England’s offense. What are the Patriots getting in the 22-year-old signal-caller? We reviewed film from Jones’ superb 2020 season to find out.
FootballPosted by
247Sports

Scouting report on Top247 receiver Andre Greene

Getting the first chance to see Andre Greene Jr. live was worth the wait as the Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher's receiver was excellent at the Under Armour camp earlier this month. Greene, who is listed at 6-foot-3, 175 pounds, checks out measurement-wise. He has official visits lined up to Georgia...
247Sports

Top247 2023 CB sets first ever visit to Florida

A Top247 defensive back in the class of 2023 has a visit date schedule to see the Florida Gators in June. © 2005-2021 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
NFLNBC Sports

Broncos sign fifth-round choice Jamar Johnson

The Broncos have reached agreement with another draft choice. Fifth-round safety Jamar Johnson is under contract, Mike Klis of 9News reports. The Broncos previously have signed fifth-round safety Caden Sterns, sixth-round receiver Seth Williams and seventh-round cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. Denver drafted 10 players. Johnson made four interceptions, four pass...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Top247 '23 QB Nicholaus Iamaleava sets busy June camp schedule

Downey (Calif.) Warren ’23 quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava has a busy June ahead of him and plans to visit some elite heavy weight programs outside the region. Iamaleava is one of the fastest rising quarterbacks in the sophomore class. He jumped in to the 247Sports Top247 a few months ago at No. 77 and is set to make another jump later this month when the ’23 class is updated.
NFLPosted by
EagleMaven

Patrick Johnson Out to Buck Odds as a Seventh-Round Draft Pick

PHILADELPHIA – The deck is stacked against seventh-round draft picks, with low odds of making a roster let alone making an impact. It’s been done, and the Eagles have had some good ones who have arrived in that round, such as Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael (1971) and, more recently, Beau Allen (2014), and Jalen Mills (2016).