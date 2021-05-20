Top247 2023 QB Gabarri Johnson rounding in to form

Scouting Report: QB Spencer Rattler 6’1” 205 (Oklahoma) Spring 2021 Report Film Exposure: (2020) Oklahoma State, Iowa State, and Florida (Cotton Bowl) A polished athletic quarterback with a strong arm who looks crisp and very decisive in the pocket. I could tell in the first two minutes of watching the film of him he had the look and feel of being a franchise QB. Rattler is very focused, determined, and cold looking in his eyes. Has an edge. Looks very alert and scans the field prior to the snap. He plays with a real sense of urgency – looks and plays hyper. I choose three of his most meaningful games to evaluate him from the 2020 game film to get the best representation possible of how he is in big games. He was decent in the Oklahoma State game, but great looking in the Iowa State and Florida games. I found myself saying, “Wow or damn,” several times. Showed a lot of fire, passion, and emotion in the end zone. Rattler is a tough cookie who gets it done. He is a gunslinger in every sense of the word.