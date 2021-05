The body of a missing Armstrong County man has been found in the Allegheny River in Armstrong County. 20-year-old Colt Evan Snyder, who pleaded guilty in a stabbing and was sentenced to probation in Indiana County Court in April had last been seen by his family on April 30th. His vehicle was found at about 11:22 PM that night, abandoned with the engine running on the Emlenton Bridge on Interstate 80 in Richland Township, Clarion County.