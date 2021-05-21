newsbreak-logo
COVID-19: Businesses wrestle with new pandemic guidelines

By Aurora Biggers chronicle2@countrymedia.net
thechiefnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon’s first real grappling with the pandemic hit in mid-March — a perfect spring weekend, which drove Oregonians to the coast like Floridian spring breakers with arguably better coffee. Up until that point, Gov. Kate Brown had largely appealed to the good nature and sense of her fellow Oregonians. “I...

Public Healthttownmedia.com

County at odds with state COVID-19 guidelines

County officials are dabbling in what next steps it will take if the state does not loosen its COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. The CDC announced last Thursday that those who have been fully vaccinated with an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine no longer had to wear masks at indoor and outdoor public spaces, a practice widely adopted around the world as part of prevention methods to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus. As a precaution, California will align with these guidelines on June 15 when it moves away from the tier system of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
Oregon Statepiworld.com

Oregon OSHA and Other Agencies Issue COVID-19 Guidance for Fully Vaccinated Individuals

In response to the Center for Disease Control's (CDC) revised guidance for fully vaccinated individuals, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and Oregon OSHA have revised and published their new guidance for those fully vaccinated. A fully vaccinated individual is defined as a person who has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine or one dose of the single dose vaccine, and at least 14 days have passed since the final dose received. Under the Oregon OSHA guidance, Oregon businesses do not need to require masks or physical distancing for fully vaccinated visitors or customers. In an important deviation from the CDC’s guidance, businesses or employers who want to lift the face covering and physical distancing requirements must confirm the vaccination status of any employee that will be subject to the new guidance.
IndustryBay News 9

Can businesses and employers really ask you about vaccinations?

Can we ask people about their COVID-19 vaccine status? Can businesses and employers?. Some Americans feel protected by the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, from sharing this information. So what are your health privacy rights and what does HIPAA have to do with any of it?
Washington StateChronicle

State to Release New Masking Guidelines for Businesses, Workplaces

OLYMPIA — The Washington State Department of Health will issue additional guidance by the end of the week for businesses and workplaces on wearing masks. Washington Department of Health secretary Umair Shah said DOH is working on the guidelines with the Washington Department of Labor and Industries and the office of Gov. Jay Inslee.
Vashon, WAvashonbeachcomber.com

Vashon Emergency Operations Center COVID-19 Pandemic Situation Report

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS: MASKING, REOPENING, AND SCHOOLS. Masks (mostly) not required: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can stop wearing masks or maintaining social distance in most settings. Fully vaccinated means two weeks after the second dose of a two-dose vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine (Johnson and Johnson). Fully vaccinated persons can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying six feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance. If you travel in the United States, you do not need to get tested before or after travel, or self-quarantine after travel. Rules for international travel vary by country and still apply. You will still be required to wear a mask on ferries, planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation traveling within, into, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hub facilities such as airports and rail stations.
Warm Springs, ORkwso.org

KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 5/20/21

The Warm Springs Community COVID-19 Update today reports 1 new case of COVID-19 from 25 tests conducted on Wednesday (05/19/21) at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. There was 1 case reported from an outside facility. There are currently 4 active cases of COVID-19 and 3 close contacts being monitored.
Albany, GAWALB 10

Albany businesses enforce COVID-19 protocols despite CDC guidelines

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For many people around the world, readjusting to regular life after being vaccinated for COVID-19 has been difficult. The CDC released new guidelines for fully vaccinated people, saying that fully vaccinated people are not required to wear a mask. Cut-ology barbershop owner Carlos Davis and City...
Colorado Stateagjournalonline.com

How Colorado food businesses diversified during the COVID-19 pandemic

Regardless of business model, food entrepreneurs have been pushed to diversify with more digital options in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a trend discussed during the latest educational webinar offered by the Colorado Proud marketing program housed within the Colorado Department of Agriculture. According to Chef Jason Morse, owner...
Austin, TXaustintexas.gov

Special Events Reopening Guidelines Relax in Response to New Public Health Recommendations for COVID-19

Start Journey to Bring Events Back to Normal in Austin and Travis County. Revisions to the guide and application process will take effect next week. Applicants can anticipate changes to the social distancing requirements and masking requirements to incorporate the latest Rules. Providing proof of vaccine for patrons will not be a requirement for event applicants. Any pre-admission proof of vaccine protocols will be up to event organizers to determine.
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

State tells businesses: You must ‘verify’ vax records of customers

In private businesses, ‘vaccinated individuals will be required to show their vaccine cards’. They’re here! The COVID-19 “vaccine passports” that have been discussed so much are becoming a reality in Oregon. The state has mandated that all businesses, employers and churches must continue to enforce a mask requirement unless they...
Public HealthWebMD

New OSHA Standards Coming for COVID Workplace Safety

May 18, 2021 -- On his first full day in office, President Joe Biden wasted no time in signaling a long-awaited shift for protecting workers during the pandemic, ordering the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to enact emergency rules for the first time since 1983. Under Trump, OSHA relied on...
Marquette, MIMining Journal

Covid-19 Update: Businesses adapting to new mask order

MARQUETTE — To mask or not to mask?. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week announced the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated the Gatherings and Mask Order to align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest guidance on face coverings, lifting the order on outdoor masks completely as well as indoor masks for people who are fully vaccinated.