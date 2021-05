NC MedAssist is holding TWO Mobile Free Pharmacy Events in partnership with The Outer Banks Hospital in Dare County. The first event is scheduled for May 15, 2021 from 9:00am to 2:00pm at Community Care Clinic of Dare (425 Health Center Drive, Nags Head, NC 27959). The second event is scheduled for May 17, 2021 from 10:00am to 1:00pm at Fessenden Center (46830 NC-12, Buxton, NC 27920). Both events are open to any individual or family needing over-the-counter medications. Such items include cough and cold medicine, vitamins, allergy medication, first aid supplies, etc. Participants must be at least 18 years old to receive medicine. No identification is required.