A new $7.3 million park coming to the Alliance area in late summer will fulfill a community need for more recreational space. Alliance Park is the city of Fort Worth’s latest project in District 7, which covers a portion of Northeast Fort Worth. It will sport multiple fields, courts, a playground, a picnic pavilion and a concrete trail. Phases I and II are currently underway. Located on the Southwest corner of Cleveland Gibbs and Litsey Road, Alliance Park comes at the same time the city is spending over $4 million to renovate North Park, at the corner of North Beach Street and Shiver Road.