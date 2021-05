Set within the late 22nd century, players in Subnautica step into the shoes of an astronaut who is set to discover and colonize new planets. However, early in the game, our protagonist is the lone survivor of a crashed spaceship. Trapped on an aquatic planet filled with creatures, some of which will be hostile to the player, gamers are free to explore the world and progress through the narrative. During the journey, players will have to collect a variety of resources to maintain nutrition, hydration, and of course, oxygen.