The Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department will host a fundraiser lunch and raffle drawing to benefit Bud and Arleen Harris and their family. The lunch, which will be held on Wednesday, June 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be held at the Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department located at 25 Oyster Creek St. in Swan Quarter. The plates will include grilled barbecue chicken, buttered potatoes, green beans, dessert and iced tea and will cost $8. Patrons can eat in the dining room at the fire station or take their plates to go.