New York Mets vs. Tampa Bay Rays MLB Pick Prediction 5/15/2021. Mets at Rays—MLB pick is Tampa Bay Rays +100 odds. On the hill for Tampa Bay will be Shane McClanahan. The lefthander in his three starts has allowed five earned runs in twelve innings. Mets will go with Joey Lucchesi. It has been a major struggle for the righthander who has given up 12 earned runs in 8 2/3rd innings. Tampa Bay has won seven of eleven. Past ten games Rays bullpen sits with an ERA of 2.53. New York is 7-9 on the road and have been hot at home. Mets bullpen has not been as sharp on the road with an ERA over four. Rays bullpen better at home. Play Tampa Bay +100.