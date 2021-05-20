newsbreak-logo
Cooper announces reward for information on Hertford County murder

By Staff Reports
thecoastlandtimes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Roy Cooper announced Thursday, May 20 that the State of North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Armin Trevon Cherry, 20. “On Sunday, March 31, 2019, Armin Trevon...

