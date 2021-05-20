newsbreak-logo
Electricity in southern Utah may shut off due to high winds

By Paul Nelson
kslnewsradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah – Rocky Mountain Power, RMP, may have to shut off the electricity in certain parts of southern Utah this weekend. They’re warning customers about possible shutoffs because the strong winds are making the already extreme fire conditions even worse. So far, there is no official plan to...

