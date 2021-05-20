Opportunity Culture innovates West Texas education

ODESSA, Texas — It's a different kind of liquid gold in West Texas. This plant will not only take disposed salt water and make it clean, it'll do the same with groundwater. "This is the first system in the world that's like this right here, taking these two pieces of equipment and putting them together to work together, first time in the world this has happened," said Tommy Erwin, Ector County Utility District president. "Period, bar none. The Cerafiltec unit's only the second one in the United States."