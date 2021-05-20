newsbreak-logo
Texas State

Opportunity Culture innovates West Texas education

MIDLAND, Texas — Many local teachers and students are seeing increased opportunity and educational success due to the resources they are receiving from Opportunity Culture, a program that restructures pre-K through 12th grade school staffing. The partnership between Midland ISD, Ector County ISD, The University of Texas Permian Basin, Public...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#Education And Schools#Works Students#Public High Schools#High School Students#Public Schools#Misd#Midland High School#Lee High School#Us Prep#Emerson Elementary#Educators#Midland Isd#School Year#Success#Ector County Isd#Grade School#Biology Scores#Public Impact#Sixth Graders
