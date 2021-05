Booker "booked" 34.0 points in the Suns' loss to the Warriors, putting up his fourth game with 30.0 or more points out of his past six. The combination of his scoring and increased production across several performance categories make him a dynamic play for your fantasy lineups. Even though his efforts can be influenced by the given match-up more than we would like, he has maintained a strong scoring cadence that positions itself as an invaluable part of the Suns' game script. He is a bit pricy given his current form, but he should be able to produce fantasy-friendly lines that can still keep your lineups at an advantage.