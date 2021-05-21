What’s happening in the arts world

newsbreak-logo
Boston Globe
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOCEANATOR Singer-guitarist Elise Okusami unleashes a grungy power-pop tsunami in a virtual show celebrating the release of her live album, “I’m Going Online Today.” May 22, 7 p.m. Available for 24 hours. Stream on Bandcamp. DARLINGSIDE The folky pop band escapes the city to bring in the summer at one...

www.bostonglobe.com
EntertainmentSouth Pasadena News

Arts Are Essential | What’s Happening in Arts & Entertainment May 14 – 21

A Noise Within will release its second high-quality film of a stage production this spring: “Alice in Wonderland”, remounting the beloved production from Spring 2020—written by Eva Le Gallienne and Florida Friebus and originally directed and conceived by Stephanie Shroyer. ‘Alice in Wonderland” will be available from May 27 – June 20 with a special opening night Zoom afterparty with the artists for people who purchase May 27 tickets. From the comfort and safety of home, audiences can enjoy the same artistry and production elements from ANW’s live performances. Andressa Cordeiro joined the production as the Director of Photography to ensure a visually compelling take on the modern adaptation of a classic story. The stellar cast from the Spring 2020 production of Alice in Wonderland returns to delight audiences who missed Carroll’s classic in its short run and re-enchant those who are excited to see it again. Crash through the looking-glass with Alice on her zany adventure to an upside-down magical dreamland where imagination defies reality and madness makes logic. Weaving a whimsical poem of hilarious and colorful eccentrics, Lewis Carroll’s fractured fairy tale creates a prism through which we can again experience the mystery and effervescent wonder of growing up. Tickets are $25 for individuals and $40 for a family. Opening night tickets with a Zoom afterparty with the artists are $50 for individuals and $75 for families. Tickets are available at anoisewithin.org.
Mattoon, ILJournal Gazette and Times Courier

WHAT'S HAPPENING: Quarter auction, art exhibit scheduled

MATTOON — The American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting a quarter auction Thursday, May 20. The auction will feature 15 plus vendors. The items will include crafts, books, toys, purses, wallets, makeup, gift certificates, kitchenware, and more. The auction is a monthly event, held the third Thursday of each month,...
Theater & Dancefootlights.click

What’s it all about? The Art!

Have you ever wondered why it is that some shows just blow you away? The kind that leaves you feeling as if you’ve just gone through a life event? Those moments are the magic of theatre. Now we all know that this isn’t the case for every show. It may not even be the case for most shows, but it happens often enough that we know it’s possible and it’s something we want to experience again.
Plainville, MAWicked Local

What's Happening Around & About Gazette Country

PLAINVILLE -- The Friends of the Plainville Public Library will hold a book sale on Saturday, May 15 from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. outside in front of the library, weather permitting. The sale will include suspense, mystery, large print, CDs, DVDs, games and puzzles. The sale will continue inside...
Provincetown, MAWicked Local

Looking for art this weekend? Or inspiration? Here's what's happening in Provincetown, Truro and Wellfleet

WHAT'S OPEN THIS SPRING, ART GALLERIES: Here's a list of art galleries open for the spring, as published by the Provincetown Business Guild. See the list here: https://ptown.org/art-entertainment/galleries/. PTOWN GALLERY STROLL: A collaboration of over 30 art galleries in Provincetown working together to bring awareness that Provincetown galleries are operating...
Visual ArtHighsnobiety

Frieze Art Fair 2021: The Pieces That Banked Big $$$

As the first one-venue art fair to return to the city, there was a lot riding on this year's Frieze New York. One tried-and-tested metric for success is high sales prices — and mega-galleries, in particular, have been reporting huge numbers from last week's event. A post shared by Hauser...
Visual Artprestigeonline.com

For Art’s Sake: Ben Brown on the Present and Future of the Art World

For Art’s Sake: Ben Brown on the Present and Future of the Art World. Renowned international gallerist Ben Brown Fine Arts opened his first location in the early 2000s in London’s Mayfair, where the gallery quickly established itself as a point of reference both locally and internationally, especially after setting up its Asian outpost in Hong Kong. Famed for displaying contemporary and 20th-century art by the likes of Pablo Picasso, Lucio Fontana and Alighiero Boetti, Ben Brown recently took on a new challenge when he opened a space in Palm Beach, Florida, though this busy man nonetheless found time to share with Prestige readers his thoughts on the current state of the art world.
Visual ArtPepperdine Graphic

What Does It Mean to Be a Part Of The Visual Teams?

Visual media — photos, digital artwork, videos and interactive graphics — are the dominant art form in current culture and are an essential part of Pepperdine Graphic Media. Comprised of photographers, artists, video editors and designers, PGM’s visual teams strive to make content more visually appealing to their audience while helping communicate the stories being told, as well as the data and emotional context behind them.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Kena: Bridge of Spirits and more indies selected for Tribeca Festival

This year’s Tribeca Festival will include eight indie video games as official selections. The digital experience will allow attendees to go hands-on with games like Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Twelve Minutes, and more. The Tribeca Festival is best known for its film programming. Last year, it announced that it was...
MusicAmerican Songwriter

When Four Singer-Songwriters Unite, One ‘Fantastic Cat’ is Born

In 2019, Hollis Brown frontman Mike Montali and Don DiLego, who befriended each other on the road years earlier, found themselves backstage at a New York City club, talking, drinking, and trying to conjure up some kind of project to work on together. DiLego had been tossing around the idea of forming a band with four singer-songwriters, themselves included, who could each bring their own element—and songs—to the table. This ensemble could work, but it needed a name.
Theater & DanceWestern Queens Gazette

Next Up, Flamenco! At Thalia Spanish Theatre

Flamenco Al Son Latino is a vibrant musical “round trip” between Spain and Latino America. Come and enjoy the passion of Flamenco in an exuberant mix with Latin American rhythms. Tickets are now available for LIVE shows at Thalia Spanish Theatre. All COVID-19 state regulations will be followed:. 33% capacity...
Rock Musicundertheradarmag.com

Ganser Share Remix EP, Look At The Sun - Stream It Below

It’s no easy feat releasing music in a pandemic. For most, the accomplishment of simply creating would be enough to warrant a long respite. Not so for Chicago post punk, no wave, and noise band Ganser. After releasing their sophomore LP Just Look at That Sky in 2020 the band has already returned this year, sharing a fresh EP of remixes entitled Look At The Sun.
Performing ArtsTelegraph

Afraid of the Indian variant? Time to rediscover the joys of outdoor theatre

For most of history, theatre has happened outside. More than two thousand years’ worth of plays, from Sophocles to Shakespeare, were staged under open skies. Now, thanks to the pandemic, outdoor theatre is making a comeback. Several major theatres across the country are unveiling purpose-built outdoor performance spaces in the coming weeks. If the spread of the Indian variant means the industry’s worst fears are realised, they may prove our best hope of enjoying theatre this summer.
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

New Music from the Inbox: COIN, Paula Fuga, Les Louanges, and more!

This second ever original song from twenty-one year old Nigerian-American artist Uwade is a showcase of incredible vocal and songwriting talent. It’s intimate, elegant, and expressive, making Uwade an instant one to watch!. Listen:. Artist: COIN. Song: How It Feels. Album: Rainbow Mixtape. You can find this sparkling and irresistible...
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Fantaspoa 2021: Festival Announces Awards And Record Audience Numbers

The Fantaspoa Film Festival in Brazil concluded its seventeenth edition near the end of April. Hosting its second digital edition due to the global health crisis the festival was able to reach more viewers than ever, topping last year's numbers with a record-breaking 85,000 virtual attendess. Also important, especially to...
Musicsoultracks.com

First Listen: Sydney Raneé is ready to "Go Back"

(May 7, 2021) There are songs that immediately resonate with people based on the music, and there are other songs that resonate because of the lyrics or story. In the case of LA-based singer/songwriter/producer Sydney Raneé's latest single "Go Back" it is clear that it connection with listeners on both levels.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Shock Power of Love EP

For the first eight years of his recording career, you knew where you were with Burial, and it felt like a predictably desolate place to be. This—as the actually pretty accurate cliché went—was music for London night buses and soggy spliffs, music that buried its emotion under layers of needle hiss, with song titles like “U Hurt Me” and “Broken Home” as evidence of the sensitive soul hidden in the gloom. This perception shifted with 2013’s stunning Rival Dealer EP, which was shot through with dialogue about love and the power of self-acceptance. Stepping out from behind the curtain, Burial shared a message with the BBC’s Mary Anne Hobbs in which he called the EP’s songs “anti-bullying tunes that could maybe help someone to believe in themselves,” a shockingly unambiguous message from a producer who had always come swathed in mystery.
Visual Artthemusicuniverse.com

New John Lennon photography NFT collection detailed

Never-before-seen photographs of Lennon cinematically enhanced and created with AR-technology to be sold as an exclusive NFT collection. Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc., ImagineAR Inc., McCartney Multimedia Inc. and Oasis Digital Studios proudly announce a truly historical collaboration, in an effort to unveil new, never-before-seen photos of John Lennon drops for viewing today (Mon, May 10th), as part of an exclusive, first set collection of 15 photographic and animated NFTs with AR enhancements, that recount the original inspiration of Lennon’s Walls and Bridges album cover art. Music enthusiasts and John Lennon fans will be able to purchase this NFTs in two special groups, as originals, variations, and cinematics, starting May 19th, gaining digital ownership of a representation of a very personal time in his life. Majority of the photos have never been seen before and have been previously preserved as part of music history.