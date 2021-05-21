What’s happening in the arts world

A Noise Within will release its second high-quality film of a stage production this spring: “Alice in Wonderland”, remounting the beloved production from Spring 2020—written by Eva Le Gallienne and Florida Friebus and originally directed and conceived by Stephanie Shroyer. ‘Alice in Wonderland” will be available from May 27 – June 20 with a special opening night Zoom afterparty with the artists for people who purchase May 27 tickets. From the comfort and safety of home, audiences can enjoy the same artistry and production elements from ANW’s live performances. Andressa Cordeiro joined the production as the Director of Photography to ensure a visually compelling take on the modern adaptation of a classic story. The stellar cast from the Spring 2020 production of Alice in Wonderland returns to delight audiences who missed Carroll’s classic in its short run and re-enchant those who are excited to see it again. Crash through the looking-glass with Alice on her zany adventure to an upside-down magical dreamland where imagination defies reality and madness makes logic. Weaving a whimsical poem of hilarious and colorful eccentrics, Lewis Carroll’s fractured fairy tale creates a prism through which we can again experience the mystery and effervescent wonder of growing up. Tickets are $25 for individuals and $40 for a family. Opening night tickets with a Zoom afterparty with the artists are $50 for individuals and $75 for families. Tickets are available at anoisewithin.org.