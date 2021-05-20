Nike Kobe 6 Protro "EYBL" Surfaces Online: First Look

On deck we bring you a look at a new spring-inspired colorway of the Nike Air More Uptempo as this pair has been dubbed the “Sky Blue” colorway. This new offering of the classic Nike Basketball silhouette comes done in a White, Football Grey, and Psychic Blue color combination as the leather upper gets done in a gradient effect thats starts off with White on the toe then shifts to a light blue/grey on the side panels and a darker blue on the ankle/heel region. Perforations hit the upper while the signature “AIR” branding is also in play. The same gradient effect hits the midsole and rubber outsole to finish off this Nike Air More Uptempo that will be releasing at select Nike retailers and online on May 1st for $170.