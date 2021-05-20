newsbreak-logo
Nike Kobe 6 Protro "EYBL" Surfaces Online: First Look

By Alexander Cole
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article2021 marks the final year in which Nike will be selling Kobe Bryant-related sneakers. With the contract running out at the end of the year, fans will have to make do with what they've got, and it has led to an increase in demand on the market. Nike was already in the midst of rolling out Nike Kobe 6 Protros and that trend is going to continue all throughout the rest of the year. New colorways continue to be shown off on social media, and recently, we got a first look at the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League offering.

