Reviewers Swear They Had “Healthier, Shinier Hair” After One Wash With This Shampoo and Conditioner

It started in the shower. I have thick, curly hair and am accustomed to shedding when washing or combing—100 strands a day is apparently normal. What I was not accustomed to was when, around two months after I gave birth to my son last May, seemingly thousands of hairs began leaving my head every time I shampooed. Soon it was no longer just in the shower: it was when I gently raked my hair back into a ponytail and my hand emerged with a competing ponytail of escaping strands; or when my pillowcase appeared to be covered with floating clouds of dark coils; or, God forbid, when I actually brushed it and an American Girl doll's-worth of hair clogged the bristles. Worse still is that I began noticing patchy spots around my hairline. My scalp was newly visible and I was not pleased to see it. Was the muffin top of residual baby weight hanging over my c-section scar, and my ballooning, milk-leaking breasts not enough aesthetic trauma to suffer? Apparently not.