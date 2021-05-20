One Of The Guardians Of The Galaxy Actors Is Quitting The Team

Strap yourselves in folks cause this one requires some backstory. Marvel star Dave Bautista has been on the interview circuit lately ahead of the release of his new Netflix movie, Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead. With Marvel Studios recently confirming a release date for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, that topic has come up in some interviews. Speaking with Digital Spy, Bautista spoke about an idea filmmaker James Gunn had for a "Drax and Mantis film," but added "I don't think they're very interested, or it doesn't fit into the way they have things mapped out. But other than that, no. I mean, as far as my obligations, I've got Guardians 3, and that's probably going to be the end of Drax."