One Of The Guardians Of The Galaxy Actors Is Quitting The Team
No actor or actress stays in a role forever, this much is obvious. Though these days with the length of some franchises, it can feel like we know these characters as well as we know ourselves. This is why when we hear that someone is leaving a massive role, maybe even before the studio thought it would happen, it’s a bit surprising. But that’s the case with Dave Bautista who has said that he is hanging it up as Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. More than a little surprising to say the least.www.giantfreakinrobot.com