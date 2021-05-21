newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Phinsider Question Of The Day 05/20/2021

By James McKinney
The Phinsider
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night’s post was a question about the Miami Dolphins Honor Roll and who was missing from that list and beyond that who among that list might also deserve to have their number retired by the team. Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is a bit of a pivot but also about past players for the Dolphins. Tonight’s question is which former Dolphins player do you think is the most underrated former player to ever play for the team and why are they underrated? This could be a former player that is underrated by the press or the fan base as a whole or both.

www.thephinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Thoughts#Tonight#Phins#Fan Base#Site Rules#Personal Attacks#Policy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLgreaterlongisland.com

Two more Stony Brook alumni sign with NFL teams for the 2021 season

Stony Brook University is going to be well-represented during this year’s NFL training camp. Former Seawolves Timon Parris (offensive tackle) and Conner Davis (tight end) both were signed by NFL teams on Friday. Parris landed with the Miami Dolphins and Davis joined the Cleveland Browns. Both players were in the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Green Bay Packers 2021 opponent preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

We get to see a rare meeting between the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021. Fun fact: Aaron Rodgers has missed the previous two regular-season games against the Steelers, both with a broken collarbone. The last time Rodgers played the Steelers was in the Super Bowl in 2011.
NFLFingerLakes1

Five teams who definitely won the NFL Draft

This year’s NFL draft will probably go down as having one of the most stacked classes when it comes to all around talent and immediate impact factor for all teams picking. NFL betting fans across the country watched on tightly as some of the best players in college football flew off the charts including a few of the top generational talents to come out of NCAA in a while, yeah Trevor Lawrence, how’s Jacksonville holding up so far?
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Team Dynasty Fantasy Football Profile: Washington Football Team

One word to describe the 2020 season for the Washington Football Team: Inspirational. Watching them embody what head coach Ron Rivera preaches through the COVID-19 pandemic, Rivera’s cancer diagnosis, a quarterback carousel and Alex Smith coming back to lead them to an NFC East division championship was nothing short of inspirational.
NFLGeorgetown Voice

Sam Darnold and a Mini-Rant on How We Value Quarterbacks

There is absolutely no way to overstate the importance of the quarterback to an NFL team’s potential success. This is an uncomfortable, novel reality. I suspect this is because, whatever level of football each of us played up to, it was (accurately) preached that football is the ultimate team game, that any play will blow up in your face if just one player out of eleven doesn’t do their job.
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Contract Details for Three Signed Cardinals Draft Picks

The Cardinals announced the signing of three draft choices Thursday and the contracts were estimated based on previous deals players received around them in the draft order. AllCardinals has learned the precise value of all three contracts for cornerback Marco Wilson (fourth round, 136 overall), safety James Wiggins (seventh round, 243 overall) and center Michal Menet (seventh round, 247 overall).
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts compares Nick Sirianni to Nick Saban

Having previously played for Nick Saban, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts appears to be having zero issues adjusting to life with Nick Sirianni. Despite the new Eagles coach not yet publicly committing to Hurts as the starting gunslinger, the young quarterback actually sees value in that approach, pulling from his experiences with Nick Saban when playing for him at Alabama.
NFLtheScore

Why players must keep reminding the NFL what 'voluntary' means

The NFL Players Association had the right idea when it encouraged players to skip this offseason's organized team activities. These workouts, after all, are voluntary - a word with a specific meaning that long ago was bargained into the NFLPA's collective bargaining agreement with the league. What the players didn't...
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

NFL Power Rankings: Offseason edition

NFL rosters are mostly set ahead of the 2021 season with free agency and the draft over. Now it’s time for everyone’s favorite meaningful exercise: NFL Power Rankings! Let’s take a look at how all 32 teams stack up. Check out the latest episode of The ODDcast on The SB Nation NFL Show for even more power rankings analysis.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Jim McMahon rips Bill Belichick for 1995 incident with Cleveland Browns

Bill Belichick’s tenure with the Cleveland Browns is sometimes forgotten, but the New England Patriots head coach held the same position with the franchise from 1991-95. Belichick was fired after a 5-11 season that followed an 11-5 campaign where the team made the playoffs. Nearly six years ago, former Browns...
NFLSteelers Depot

Mock Draft Roundup: Quarterbacks Dominate Again For Steelers

It’s time for another roundup of mock drafts from the last seven days to end the current week. And just like last week and in many weeks to come, the selections for the Pittsburgh Steelers were dominated by quarterbacks. Writers at least gave the Steelers a wide variety of names...
NFLchatsports.com

Sam Darnold listed among PFF’s five worst starting quarterbacks

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is among the five worst starters at his position in the NFL, says Pro Football Focus. The website released its PFF Quarterback Rankings: All 32 starters ahead of the 2021 NFL season, written by former NFL quarterback Bruce Gradkowski. The top three quarterbacks were Kansas...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Steelers scouting report: RB Najee Harris is the definition of a workhorse

The Steelers found the true workhorse running back they have been missing. Here’s the good and the bad that comes with Najee Harris. Since the start of the Steelers offseason after the disappointing playoff loss to the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh’s brass was adamant about improving the running game in 2021. When Najee Harris was available to them with the 24th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Pittsburgh essentially ran their card to the podium.