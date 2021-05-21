Phinsider Question Of The Day 05/20/2021

Last night’s post was a question about the Miami Dolphins Honor Roll and who was missing from that list and beyond that who among that list might also deserve to have their number retired by the team. Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is a bit of a pivot but also about past players for the Dolphins. Tonight’s question is which former Dolphins player do you think is the most underrated former player to ever play for the team and why are they underrated? This could be a former player that is underrated by the press or the fan base as a whole or both.