From Texas to Colorado is the journey taken by Northern Colorado women’s basketball new coach, the university announced Saturday evening.Kristen Mattio will take over the Bears program after spending the last six years as the head coach of West Texas A&M, where she accomplished a 154-35 record. It was the fastest any coach in program history had reached 150 wins. Prior to that, she spent two years as an assistant under now-Stephen F. Austin head coach Mark Kellogg.