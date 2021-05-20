newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hanover, NH

Former Trojan Megan Phelps Named Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach at Dartmouth

By Chris Popper
Posted by 
WDEA AM 1370
WDEA AM 1370
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Former MDI Trojan Megan Phelps has been hired as the Assistant Women's Basketball Coach at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire. Phelps had been one of the Assistant Coaches at Bowdoin College since 2017-18. Prior to that she was an Assistant Coach at Regis College from 2015-17. Megan graduated from...

wdea.am
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

Brewer, ME
530
Followers
2K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
Hanover, NH
Sports
City
Hanover, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dartmouth College#Bowdoin College#Volleyball#Assistant Coach#Junior Year#Regis College#Wbca#Big East#Eastern Maine Runner#Mdi Hall Of Fame#Mdi Trojan Megan Phelps#The Game#Women#Community Service#Professional Manner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Ellsworth, MEPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Former Eagle Devin Grindle Named to All-NAC 2nd Team

Congratulations to former Ellsworth Eagle Devin Grindle who was named to the All-NAC 2nd Team for Baseball. Grindle is the starting 3rd baseman for the Thomas Terriers. Devin is a sophomore at Thomas, and batted .329 in the regular season, with 8 doubles and 13 runs batted in. In the field he committed 8 errors and had a .855 fielding average.
Brewer, MEPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

MDI Girls and Boys Tennis Defeat Brewer

The MDI Girls and Boys Tennis Teams defeated the Brewer Witches Wednesday, May 19th in Bar Harbor with the Girls winning 5-0 and the Boys winning 4-1. Here are the individual scores. Girls. 1st Singles - Lelia Weir won 8-2 2nd Singles - Taber Allen won 8-1 3rd Singles -...
Ellsworth, MEPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

MDI Girls and Boys Tennis Defeat Ellsworth 3-2

The MDI Girls and Boys Tennis Teams defeated Ellsworth 3-2 at Ellsworth High School on Thursday, May 20th. It was the 1st loss for the Ellsworth Girls all season. Here are the individual results. Girls. 1st Singles Lelia Weir (MDI) defeated Bailey Clarke (EHS) 8-1 2nd Singles Sierra Andrews (EHS)...
Ellsworth, MEPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth Softball Beats MDI 13-1 [PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Softball Team sent 14 batters to the plate in the 5th inning scoring 9 runs and beat the MDI Trojans in Bar Harbor Thursday afternoon 13-1 in a mercy-rule shortened game. Ellsworth-MDI Softball May 20 2021. Tyler Hellum was in the circle for Ellsworth and went 5 innings,...
Ellsworth, MEPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Updated MDI and Ellsworth Softball Stats

Lily James - .667 average, 1 Double. Olivia Gray - .600 average 1 Home run and 3 Doubles. Mollie Gray - .444 average, 1 Home run, 1 Triple, 2 Doubles. Addison Boyce - 4-2, 48 strikeouts, 12 walks, 1.93 ERA. Bailey Goodell - 1-0, 14 strikeouts, 11 walks, 10.00 ERA.
Ellsworth, MEPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth High School Announces Honor Parts

Ellsworth High School announced their Honor Parts for the Class of 2021 Graduation. The 2021 EHS Valedictorian is Pedro Little-Siebold. Pedro completed his high school career with a Grade Point Average of 101.2 and his SAT score was a 1530 out of 1600. He has earned 28.5 high school credits in 3.5 years, 21 college credits and has a 4.0 college average. Academic awards include AP Scholar with Honors, College Board National Recognition Programs, National Merit Scholar Semi-Finalist, Russell Sage Award, Phi Beta Kappa Award, Semifinalist for the 2021 Presidential Scholarship, and was an EHS Student of the Month. Pedro studied abroad in Chile his sophomore year. He volunteers with Climate to Thrive, and interns at the Frenchman’s Bay Conservancy. Pedro is a very talented soccer player. He is also self employed with his Landscaping business for both residential and commercial businesses. Pedro is heading to the Ivy League to attend the University of Pennsylvania to major in Business Management and Innovation.
Ellsworth, MEPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth Baseball Nipped by Washington Academy 2-1

The Ellsworth Eagles were nipped by the Washington Academy Raiders 2-1 in East Machias 2-1 on Tuesday, May 18th. Cecil Gray threw a complete game 4 hitter, for Washington Academy, striking out 9 including the side in the 3rd inning. He walked 2, 1 intentionally and hit 3 batters. Ellsworth...
High SchoolPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Thurlow Leaving Sumner High School

Sumner Memorial High School will have a new administrative team to lead them in the 2021-22 year, as it was announced that Principal Ty Thurlow and Assistant Principal Jayme Jones had both resigned. Principal Thurlow provided the following letter he had sent to the Sumner Memorial High School Community. Dear...
Bangor, MEPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Trojans Shut Out Crusaders 7-0 [PHOTOS]

The MDI Trojans Baseball Team shutout the John Bapst Crusaders 7-0 Tuesday afternoon, May 18th at Husson University in Bangor. Quentin Pilieggi started for the Trojans on the mound, pitching 5.0 innings and limiting the Crusders to just 2 hits. He struck out 4 and walked 2. Porter Isaacs came on in relief, pitching the final 2 innings, allowing 1 hit and striking out 3.
Belfast, MEPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

MDI Girls Tennis Sweeps Belfast 5-0 Twice

The MDI Girls Tennis Team traveled to Belfast on Monday, May 17th to take on the Belfast Lions, playing the Lions twice. It was a good day to be a Trojan, as they won 5-0 in both matches. Here are the results. 1st Singles - Lelia Weir won 8-3, 8-3...
Windham, NHThe Derry News

Windham High named top high school

WINDHAM — Windham High School was recently named as one of the best high schools in the country. The school ranked fourth within the state of New Hampshire as a top school on the 2021 Best High Schools list, according to U.S. News and World Report. Yearly, this publication reviews...
Hanover, NHDartmouth

Student-athletes react to return to competition

Some spring sports teams have been able to participate in local non-conference competition this term. On April 24, some Big Green spring sports teams returned to in-person competition for the first time in over a year. After months of being limited to only practice and intrasquad competitions, various spring athletes got back into action competing against local non-conference opponents — both in Hanover and on the road.
Brewer, MEPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth Softball Tops Brewer 10-8 Saturday [PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Eagles Softball Team topped Brewer 10-8 on a warm, sunny Saturday afternoon, May 15th at Coffin Field in Brewer. The Eagles banged out 10 hits on the afternoon, punctuated by Kayla Duhaime's 2nd homer of the season. Tyler Hellum was in the circle for Ellsworth, striking out 7...
Ellsworth, MEPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth Girls Soccer to Have New Coach

The Ellsworth Girls Soccer program will have a new coach for the 2021 season, as Head Coach Katye Lacasse has resigned. Lacasse has been the Head Coach for the last 9 seasons. She and her family will be relocating out of state. Ellsworth High School is accepting applications for the...