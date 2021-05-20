The Secret Love Connection On The Set Of 10 Things I Hate About You

I’m not sure why but this story just rubs me the wrong way. Maybe because this guy’s intentions are so blatantly selfish and it’s not a good look. I am weirdly protective of Adam Sandler. We’re not friends or anything (though I wish we were) but his movies were an integral part of my childhood. They are part of the fabric of my being! They are the reason my brother and I ever got along as children because we would both quote “Billy Madison” 'til we were blue in the face! Also, he’s a Granite Stater, born and bred in Manchester so obviously we love that.