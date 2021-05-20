The Secret Love Connection On The Set Of 10 Things I Hate About You
"10 Things I Hate About You" was a quintessential '90s rom-com. It's part of the same collection of films as "O" and Baz Luhrmann's "Romeo + Juliet"– all modern retellings of a William Shakespeare play. In this case, the film was based on "The Taming of the Shrew." The film featured Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and the late Heath Ledger. Gordon-Levitt played Cameron, a new student in his high school who immediately falls for popular girl Bianca (Larisa Oleynik).www.looper.com