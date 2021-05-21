Vonya Global celebrates 14 years of superior Internal Audit support by growing its Quality Assurance Review (QAR) Practice

IText is the only PDF SDK technology provider to have achieved this certification. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / iText, a global leader in innovative PDF technology, announced today that it has achieved the ISO 27001:2017 certification of its Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) covering its products and treatment of customers' confidential information within support. iText considers this standard as a critical requirement and necessary investment to be able to support the rigorous data requirements and cybersecurity conformance of its growing base of Enterprise customers.