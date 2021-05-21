Penderyn Whisky Unveils New Flagship Distillery In Llandudno, North Wales

Despite being only 38,000 hectares in size, the Isle of Wight – a short zip across the Solent from southern England – punches above its weight for outdoor pursuits. Pretty Bembridge, on the island’s eastern tip, is a brilliant jumping-off point for a range of adrenaline-fuelled activities. After kicking off the day with a killer sunrise from the balcony at the historic Bembridge Coast Hotel, head to the harbour to try stand-up paddleboarding with Tackt-Isle, or visit nearby St Helens for a kayaking adventure. Alternatively, whoosh along the coast aboard a rigid inflatable boat with Bembridge Powerboat Training, or, if you prefer, do a slow-paced beach-hop. The Isle of Wight has more than 60 miles of beaches – many of them award-winning – and as well as Bembridge’s three pebbly offerings, Ryde and Sandown’s golden stretches are in easy reach.