Penderyn Whisky Unveils New Flagship Distillery In Llandudno, North Wales

By Press Release
BevNET.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLlandudno, Wales – On the 20th anniversary of its launch in Wales, Penderyn Distillery announced the opening of a new flagship in the historic town of Llandudno in Northern Wales. The new location commenced operations on May 17, 2021 and opens to the public on June 1, 2021. Penderyn Llandudno joins the company’s original Brecon Beacons location producing the award-winning whisky credited with reviving the industry in Wales after a hundred-year absence. The new Llandudno location features a signature single-column Faraday still – which produces a whisky at an industry high of 92% ABV and is key to the delicate spirit that is the Penderyn signature – and for the first time in Welsh history will produce peated barley single malt whisky.

