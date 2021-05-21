Yale Russian Chorus International Tour Goes Virtual with Recording Series that Culminates in Multi-Chorus, International Live-Streamed Event

newsbreak-logo
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. In response to pandemic-related restrictions on international concert tours, the Yale Russian Chorus (YRC) and Alumni have released a new virtual recording of the popular Russian song Kon’ dedicated to everyone in Russia and America who have suffered and endured hardships in due to the COVID-19. They have also announced that their virtual chorus series will culminate in an international live-streamed event including multiple choruses on multiple continents. This will enable the participating choruses to engage with an international audience in spite of travel restrictions.

